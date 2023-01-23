Carol Sue Mattson

GALVESTON, TX — Carol Sue (Eichel) Mattson went to her heavenly home with Jesus on January 19, 2023. Born November 1, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois, she is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Mattson, her son Todd and granddaughter Lucy (19), son Brian and daughter-in-law Joleen, and her daughter Nicole and grandchildren Emilene (5) and Clay (3). Carol is also survived by her wonderful sister and best friend Sandy Tanzyus (Eichel), nieces Stacy (Dave) Blake, Lesley (Jason) Winkler, Natalie (Christopher) Beaten; nephew Keith Tanzyus; great nieces Emily, Ella, Brady and Tommie; great nephews Ethan, Noah, Jacob, and Brooks; and brother Gary Eichel. Carol also was a consummate counselor, loving supporter, and second mom to countless friends and family across the world.

Carol is profoundly missed by all who love her. She has been described as a matriarch icon of the family and here are a few of the 10,000 reasons why:

