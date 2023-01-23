Carol Sue Mattson

GALVESTON, TX — Carol Sue (Eichel) Mattson went to her heavenly home with Jesus on January 19, 2023. Born November 1, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois, she is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Mattson, her son Todd and granddaughter Lucy (19), son Brian and daughter-in-law Joleen, and her daughter Nicole and grandchildren Emilene (5) and Clay (3). Carol is also survived by her wonderful sister and best friend Sandy Tanzyus (Eichel), nieces Stacy (Dave) Blake, Lesley (Jason) Winkler, Natalie (Christopher) Beaten; nephew Keith Tanzyus; great nieces Emily, Ella, Brady and Tommie; great nephews Ethan, Noah, Jacob, and Brooks; and brother Gary Eichel. Carol also was a consummate counselor, loving supporter, and second mom to countless friends and family across the world.
Carol is profoundly missed by all who love her. She has been described as a matriarch icon of the family and here are a few of the 10,000 reasons why:
Carol was intelligent. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur, Illinois, and attended Millikin and Southern Illinois universities. Her early work life included being a trainer for Illinois Bell traveling throughout Illinois to teach telephone operators. She was passionate about her spiritual and political beliefs and kept a bible and pocket U.S. Constitution nearby. She worked the Sunday NY Times Crossword Puzzle with a pen.
Carol was elegant and worldly. She married Bill on June 8, 1968, and together they enjoyed global travel and many residences, living in Manila, Philippines; Tehran, Iran; Athens, Greece; Paris, France; Chicago; St. Louis; and finally, Galveston, Texas. She found it important to learn local customs, beliefs, and culinary delights, and she would incorporate pieces into her daily life. She always fostered community with her neighbors and church friends.
Carol volunteered her time without hesitation. She served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Des Peres, Missouri for over a decade, and was chairperson for the Lutheran High Schools Dinner Auction and Grace Place events. Moreover, Carol volunteered for school activities and was the quintessential basement band mom for Todd and Brian, and dance/theater mom for Nicole. She was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and rejoiced when they finally won the 2016 World Series.
Carol was a musician. She played church organ for 25 years until age 34, when she retired and reclaimed her Saturday night sleep. Thereafter, she played piano and taught her children to love and play music as well. She would play her vinyl records, singing, and dancing to diverse music styles including Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, and a host of contemporary Christian artists as well.
Carol was the hostess with the mostest. She could plan a dinner party in 15 minutes and hosted the best Super Bowl and New Year's Eve events. Now, Carol is undoubtedly playing piano and dancing in Heaven with loved ones who preceded her in death: mother Mildred Eichel, father Walter Eichel and bonus mother Phyllis Richey; mother-in-law Mary Mattson, father-in-law William Mattson, Sr. and bonus mother-in-law Beulah Mattson; sister Lori Eichel; Tante Ilene Beals (Parrish); Uncle Richard Parrish; and brother-in-law Thomas Tanzyus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Moody Methodist Church—The Bridge, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551, with visitation, friends and family fellowship starting at 2 p.m. Flowers are welcome, as Carol loved them. Donations may be made to Moody Methodist Church—The Bridge, or The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, School of Nursing Student Scholarships (https://development.utmb.edu/give).
