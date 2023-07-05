HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Carol Lynn Rygaard passed away from this life Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Hitchcock.
Carol was born May 30, 1949, in Galveston. Even at a young age, Carol was very crafty. She quickly learned as a young girl to sew, and this hobby eventually became a passion of hers which others most often received the benefits from. Carol graduated from Hitchcock High School but found her way back as a substitute teacher. She loved being a stay-at-home mom but when her boys went to school, so did she. Her role as a substitute was one of many examples of the love she had for her children and others. The Rygaard home was always filled with two specific items: Crafts and Cake mix. Carol was a talented baker who made countless birthday and wedding cakes for friends and family. She took on other specialties too, like becoming a florist. She worked for Miller and Briggs in Hitchcock for many years and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Hitchcock. Carol was a wonderfully, positive influence in our small town and we'll miss her until we can see her again once more.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Margaret (Lucas) Dyer; husband, Martin Rygaard, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Holly Rygaard; parents-in-law, Martin and Maxine Rygaard, Sr.; sister-in-law, Kay Warren.
Survivors include her sons, Cary Rygaard and wife, Kim, Kevin Rygaard; grandchildren, Austin Rygaard and wife, Lauren, Blake Rygaard and fiancé, Taylor Houp, Madison Rygaard, Brady Rygaard, Lily Rygaard; great grandchildren, Emily, Kaitlyn and Bryson Ousley; brother, Glenn "Buddy" Dyer and wife, Vicki; sister, Dianna Davidson; sister-in-law, Sherry Connor; nieces, Renelle Jenkins, Stacy Ortiz, and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many loving family members.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chad Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carol's name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
