SANTA FE, TX — Carol Lynn Maxwell, 75, of Santa Fe, Texas passed from this life on April 12, 2023.
Carol was born on July 15, 1947 in Alta Loma, Texas to Ameal and Billie Mentzel. She was raised and lived in Alta Loma, now known as Santa Fe, for most of her life. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Maxwell, the same year. They were married for 57 wonderful years during which they raised their family, traveled in their motorhome, enjoyed their grandchildren and great grandchildren and always reflected on their blessed life. She loved her family and gathering with them every chance she could especially decorating and preparing for all the holidays. She retired from SFISD after 25 years where she worked in the transportation department as a bus driver, secretary and director. In retirement, she was a member of the Sand Dollar Good Sams Travel Club and spent many years traveling around and having fun with her husband and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alta Loma. She made and kept friends throughout her life and truly treasured all of her friendships.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Maxwell; children, Darlene Maxwell, Brenda and husband, Mark Vasek, Michael and wife, Karen Maxwell, Darin Maxwell and husband, John Haley; grandchildren, Amanda Maxwell and Richard Hernandez, Ryan Maxwell, Justin Vasek, Ty and wife, Rachel Vasek, Olivia Haley-Maxwell; great grandchildren, Mariah Cummings, Heather Armstrong, and Raiden Hernandez; siblings, Shirley and husband, Richard Pike, Ameal and wife, Carolyn Mentzel, Wayne Mentzel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ameal and Billie Mentzel; parents-in-law Lee and Ruth Maxwell; sisters, Barbara DeVries and Linda Kelly and grandson, Jacob Armstrong.
She will be greatly missed as she was a special person to so many, especially her family and friends.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike LaBerge officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ryan Maxwell, Justin Vasek, and Ty Vasek and nephews, Dwayne DeVries, Cody Hitchcock, Kevin Mentzel, and Kyle Mentzel.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.