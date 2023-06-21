GRAND PRAIRIE — Brenda Faust, age 76, residing in Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away on June 13, 2023.
Brenda Faust, born on May 29, 1947, in Galveston, Texas, brought immense joy and love into the lives of all who knew her. She was a devoted mother, cherished wife, beloved daughter, supportive sister, and adored aunt, cousin and friend.
She received her early education at Holy Rosary and Goliad Junior High before attending Central High and Ursuline Academy for high school. She pursued her studies further at Tennessee State University, where she obtained a degree in Sociology. That degree led her to a job as a social worker at PROJECT PRIDE in Galveston Texas.
In August of 1970, Brenda married the love of her life, Henry Faust, Jr., from her hometown of Galveston. Together, they were blessed with the joy of raising two wonderful sons, James and Kevin. The family later relocated to Irving then eventually Grand Prairie Texas, where Brenda embarked on a remarkable three-decade career with GTE/Verizon. She excelled in her role as a business office supervisor and major account representative, until her well-deserved retirement in 2005.
Brenda sought fulfillment beyond her career and family by working as a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for 41 years. While the additional income brought her joy, it was the camaraderie with her fellow consultants and providing beauty tips and products to her customers that truly enriched her life.
After retiring, Brenda discovered a love for travel. Together with her friends from college, she explored extraordinary cities and countries, including Greece, Martha's Vineyard, New York, the Mediterranean, Jamaica, and more. Brenda's vibrant spirit and love for new experiences allowed her to create lifelong memories during her travels.
Brenda possessed a natural talent for cooking and loved preparing meals for friends and family. Her dishes were so good that her friends would purchase her recipes, guaranteeing their own success at the next big event.
While we mourn Brenda's passing, we find solace in knowing that she now rests peacefully alongside her husband: Henry Faust Jr, brother, Seth M. Armstrong II; her mother, Eloise Armstrong; her father, Seth Armstrong Sr; her brother-in-law, Harold Faust; mother-in-law Rosie Lee Faust and her father-in-law, Henry Faust, Sr.
Brenda leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for her surviving family, including her sister, Cathey Armstrong Johnson; her sons, James Faust and Kevin Faust; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Faust; nephews Sylvester, Tres, and Chad Johnson; and dozens of cousins across the United States.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the hardworking and compassionate staff at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving, Texas, for their unwavering care and support during Brenda's final days.
A celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, located at 1420 31st Street in Galveston, Texas, at 11:00 am. Following the funeral service, a repass will be held at Old Central, located at 2627 Avenue M in Galveston, Texas. Prior to the service, there will be a viewing at 10:00 am, providing an opportunity for loved ones to pay their respects. In addition to the funeral service, a memorial will be held in Grand Prairie Texas later this month.
