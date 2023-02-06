Bonnie Freeman

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Bonnie Freeman, of League City, TX, passed away January 23, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born September 17, 1942 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Betty Homan. Bonnie lived over 30 years in Corpus Christi, TX where she raised a family and dedicated her life to social work. After retirement, she moved to League City to be closer to family. She spent her days doing the things she enjoyed most; gardening, taking classes at the local library, attending concerts and plays, and traveling with her daughters. She was a dedicated grandmother to her 5 grandchildren and loved supporting all of their extra curricular activities. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, John Freeman, parents, Eugene and Betty Homan and stepmother, Gladys Homan. She is survived by her daughter Tania, husband Dave, their children Matt and Jason; daughter Tammy, husband Steve, their children Kyle, Haley and Alex; brother Gene and his family. A private celebration of life will be held to remember the wonderful person she was. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bay Area Pet Adoptions: https:// bayareapetadoptions.org

