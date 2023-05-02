Bobby Joe Bob Loughridge

TEXAS CITY, TX — Bobby Joe Loughridge, 86, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 with his loving daughter Kristi by his side.
Bob was born January 22, 1936 to Joe and Ottie Loughridge in Texas City, TX.
Bob was a lab annalist for Monsanto Chemical Co. in the Polyethylene unit, and retired from Sterling Chemical as a lab chief in 1994.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Kent Loughridge. Bob is survived by his wife Elaine of 65 years; children Kristi Herod — Painter, Keith (Barb) Loughridge; Kim (Bobby) Tyler; Grandchildren, Ray Herod, Karrie (Paul) Redden, Jodie (Frank) Silva, Ricci (Aaron) Simmons, Staci (Chuck) Reed, Zachary Robinson, Cory (Chelsea) Tyler and Courtney (Sam) Lama; Great Grandchildren, Paul, Chris and Jealynah Redden, Channing Davis, Dyre and Jude Simmons, Brook, Brandon and Bridgette Bethea, Adri Silva, Winter Tyler and one great grandchild, Sophia Bethea; his sister, LaVerne Denzel and nephews Mike (Lindley) Terry and Brian (Kaye) Denzel and niece Dory Crawford.
Bob cherished his family and friends as much as they cherished him.
A celebration of Life will be held at a family members home in Clear Lake area on Saturday, May 6th at 3pm. 16439 Glenshannon Dr., Houston, TX 77059.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.