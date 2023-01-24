Bobby Crawford, Jr.

ALVIN, TX — Bobby Adron Crawford, Jr., 63, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on January 23, 2023. Bobby was born on August 15, 1959 in Greenville, Mississippi to parents, Bobby Adron Crawford, Sr. and Barbara Joan (Anthony) Crawford.
He worked as a construction manager for twenty years for S&B Engineers & Constructors in Houston.
Bobby served on the board for the Toledo Bend Lake Association and was a grounds coordinator for Bass Unlimited.
Bobby is preceded in death by his brother, Eric Crawford. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Bobby Crawford, Sr. and Barbara Crawford; his grandmother, Bonnie Anthony; his wife of eighteen years, Kimberly Corbett-Crawford; daughters, Kimberly Rouse and husband, Kevin, Crislee Chiacolee and husband, Travis, Cassandra Brown and husband, Clay; sisters, Sheila Parker and husband, John Rifey and Theresa Manning and husband, William Harold; his grandchildren, Brody, Cade and Aubrey Gregory, Dax and Vera Brown and Straton and Ellis Chiacolee as well many other family and friends.
In his honor, there will be a visitation on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 9:00am to 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 10:00am also at Crowder Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
