TEXAS CITY, TX — Mrs. Beverly Ann (Bretches) Arnold passed from this life Friday morning, June 2, 2023, in Texas City.
Beverly was born on March 13, 1930, as the second child to Otis and Dave “Buvie” (Price) Bretches. Growing up in Oklahoma, Beverly helped around her grandmother’s farm, and it was there that she learned the art of cooking. This skill followed her throughout life which made her dishes like spam salad and Thanksgiving dressing famous among family and friends. A fortunate stroke of serendipity led Beverly to meet A.G. “Ben” Arnold, Jr., and the two were married in March of 1949. Beverly was a devoted wife above all. She was Ben’s biggest supporter in all the things he did. The two loved socializing with friends over dinner at Gaido’s or Bunco games. The couple was blessed with two boys, and Beverly loved being a stay-at-home mom. She was known to always have yummy treats and sweets for the kids and eventually for her grandkids. Once the children were in school, Beverly joined the workforce again as a secretary at Marathon Oil Company — retiring after 23 years. Beverly had a natural caregiver’s heart. She lovingly cared for family and loved ones and is remembered by all as a thoughtful and generous woman. The family is happy that she is reunited with her husband of 63 years and her loyal, well-loved pup, Baron. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, O. D. Bretches, Lanny R. Bretches; sister, Vergwen Trout; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Arnold.
Survivors include her sons, Brad C. Arnold, Bret A. Arnold and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Kimberly Allen and husband, Paul, Kenneth Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Avery Allen and Jack Allen.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. and followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Beverly’s name to Shriners Children’s
