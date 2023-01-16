Beverly Ann Bevy Coonrod

FRIENDSWOOD — Beverly Ann Douglas Coonrod, age 73, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jim Coonrod, daughter Casey Gillikin; son Paul Coonrod and wife, Grace; 6 grandchildren, Cole, Gracie, and Lily Gillikin and Nora, Quinn, and Clark Coonrod.

She was known as Bevy, Mom, and Lolly and was born on September 24, 1949, to N.L. and Juanita Douglas in Plainview, Texas. Bev loved growing up in Belton, Texas, and spending the summers skiing on Lake Belton with her best friend Debbie Jones Kalke. While attending Belton High School, Bev was honored to be elected Head Cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, and Miss Belton High School.

