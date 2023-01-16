Beverly Ann Bevy Coonrod

FRIENDSWOOD — Beverly Ann Douglas Coonrod, age 73, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jim Coonrod, daughter Casey Gillikin; son Paul Coonrod and wife, Grace; 6 grandchildren, Cole, Gracie, and Lily Gillikin and Nora, Quinn, and Clark Coonrod.
She was known as Bevy, Mom, and Lolly and was born on September 24, 1949, to N.L. and Juanita Douglas in Plainview, Texas. Bev loved growing up in Belton, Texas, and spending the summers skiing on Lake Belton with her best friend Debbie Jones Kalke. While attending Belton High School, Bev was honored to be elected Head Cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, and Miss Belton High School.
It was in college at Texas State that she met her lifelong friend Trebie Orr. Bev loved and cherished this special friendship. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education, Bev moved to Galveston. In Galveston, she became a hospital teacher at Shriner’s Burns Hospital. She loved her students, that were all patients at the hospital, and made lasting friendships that she cherished.
On July 4, 1976, Bev met Jim at a pool party, where he invited her for a spaghetti dinner at his place that night. On July 4, they decided to watch the fireworks on the beach that night. The fireworks never went out. They were married on April 2, 1977.
Bev was incredibly proud of Jim, her daughter Casey, her son Paul and his wife, Grace. Bev was happiest playing and spending time with her grandkids. Bev loved being a mother and grandmother. She loved cooking big meals for her family and friends and was an excellent cook.
Bev was always ready to serve her community. She was a member of the Galveston Junior League, where she was chairman of various committees and enjoyed the hours spent serving the community. She volunteered at nursing homes, churches, and The Star of Hope.
Bev and Jim enjoyed being members of Darby, Tandem, and Momus, where they formed lasting friendships. Bev always said, “I have been so blessed.” She genuinely enjoyed life. She adored Jim. She loved her family. She loved her friends, and she loved God. She loved to make people happy. She especially enjoyed her tradition of many birthday lunches with her best friends. Bev and Jim loved to travel and were fortunate enough to travel worldwide. Her favorite “go again places” were Vail and New York City.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023, at Forest Park East Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598, with a reception before the service beginning at 1:00 pm.
She also wanted to thank her many special friends who loved, supported, and prayed for her — Debbie Hickey, Rhonda Guzzetta, Leslie Welch, Carol Yarbrough, Sandee Fairey, Jane Micks, Tonka Lane, Debra Sapaugh, and Paula Johnson.
