Bettye Morrison Carpenter

GALVESTON, TX — Bettye Lucille Morrison Carpenter, 95, of Galveston, died quietly and peacefully at her home on June 20, 2023, with her family by her side. A native of Montgomery County, Tennessee, Bettye moved to Galveston in 1979. She worked as a secretary in the counseling office at Ball High School until her retirement in 1993.
Former students who knew Ms. Carpenter remained in frequent contact with her, as did hundreds of other friends and family members over the years who were part of her extensive daily letter exchange. Up to the last week of her life, she spent hours daily writing letters in her tidy cursive handwriting.
Bettye was a prolific reader, a skilled seamstress and gifted cook who loved hosting family and friends at home. Her greatest gift was her genuine caring nature, extended to everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Carpenter of Galveston; grandsons Teddy Waterman of Galveston and Teddy Eastburn of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and nine siblings. She leaves behind two daughters, Kathryn Eastburn of Galveston, and Karen Waterman (Ted) of Galveston and Durango, Colorado; a son, Kyle Carpenter (Faith) of Knoxville; six adoring grandchildren: John Waterman (Katie) of Durango, Katie Eastburn (Jim) of Brooklyn, New York, Aaron Eastburn of Brooklyn, Philip Eastburn (Elise) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, David Carpenter (Kate) of Atlanta, and Mary Costello (Chris) of Austin; and six precious great-grandchildren: Lucy, Parker, Will, Kylie, Annie and Ada.
Her many beloved friends and chosen extended family will miss her gentle counsel and listening ear, especially Nancy Reilly of Galveston, Claire Selinger (Scott) and her daughters Sadie and Maggie of Austin, and her niece Judy Tucker (Bill) of Memphis.
The family extends endless gratitude to the helpers in Bettye’s life who cared for her through illness and advancing age, ultimately becoming friends for life: Shirley Julian of Galveston, Sue Walker of Texas City, and Mary Johnson of Texas City. Priscilla Grant of La Marque helped Bettye care for her home. Thanks also to the skilled sitters who cared for Bettye near the end of her life and to Stellis Hospice, especially Annette Boudreaux, R.N., whose skilled care comforted both the patient and her family.
Bettye was a longtime member of Crockett Place United Methodist Church, then Moody Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed and appreciated the senior outreach ministry of Moody Church, especially their frequent visits, prayers and gifts over her last years.
Bettye participated in the University of Texas Health Sciences Willed Body Program. According to her wishes, there will be no memorial service but a family gathering. Gifts in her memory may be directed to Sunshine Center, Inc., 1726 21st Street, Galveston, TX 77550; and Seeding Galveston, 4920 Austin Drive, Galveston, TX 77551.
Bettye Carpenter’s long life was a gift to many, leaving behind a legacy of loving care and human connection. She will be missed, and she will not be forgotten.
