Betty Joy Abshire Cappel

TEXAS CITY, TX — God came for Betty on December 16, 2022, just two days shy of her 83rd birthday, after a gradual decline in her health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family, friends and caregivers during her last days of life.

Betty was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 18, 1939. She graduated from Texas City High School on December 17, 2021; no this is not a misprint.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription