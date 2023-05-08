GALVESTON — Betty Jeanne Wise, affectionately known as Jeanne, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, in Galveston, Texas, due to congestive heart failure. Born on March 3, 1934, in Norris, Tennessee, Jeanne lived a life full of love, intelligence, and courage.
Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Fred G. Wise, who preceded her in death on September 30, 2007. Together, they shared a beautiful life and raised their son, Anthony Steven Wise, who also passed away on March 6, 1990. Jeanne was a loving grandmother to Nicole Lee Wise, who tragically died on November 18, 2007.
A proud graduate of Norris High School in 1951, Jeanne went on to become a successful entrepreneur. She owned and operated a popular horse rental business in Galveston, Texas, from 1978 to 2008. Her hard work and dedication to her business endeared her to the community and left a lasting legacy in the hearts of those who knew her.
Jeanne's love for her family was only surpassed by her love for God. She was a devout Christian who cherished the time she spent at church and in worship. Her faith guided her throughout her life and served as a source of strength and inspiration for those around her.
In the words of Helen Keller, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." Jeanne embodied this sentiment, as she touched the lives of so many with her loving nature, intelligence, and courage. She was a beacon of light to all who knew her, and her presence will be deeply missed.
As we mourn the loss of our beloved Jeanne, we celebrate the incredible life she lived and the lasting impact she made on those who were fortunate enough to know her. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you honor Jeanne's memory by spending time with your loved ones, cherishing the moments you share, and living life with courage, just as she did.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Donna Barnett; grandson, Nathan Wise; daughter-in-law, Darlene Wise; and granddaughter, Esther Wise; and numerous other family and friends.
Jeanne's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 9, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 10, at the funeral home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
