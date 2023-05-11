Betty Jean Shaw May 11, 2023 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON — Funeral services for Betty Jean Shaw will be 11 AM Friday, May 12, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will start at 9:30 AM. www.carnesbrothers.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities sayBiz Buzz: Islander revives East End corner store; Tuesday Morning prepares to closeA record-breaking wall of seaweed is at large in the AtlanticSea Star Base's sale could spell end of its missionLawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas historyTrustees agree to end park board CEO's contractGalveston school board to discuss superintendent's commentsGalveston ISD superintendent issues apology ahead of meetingUpdate: Galveston superintendent to depart with $70,000 severanceLeague City triple-homicide trial begins day two with drama CollectionsCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th yearGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestTexas City Disaster remembered85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auction CommentedColumnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (47) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (31) Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.