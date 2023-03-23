GALVESTON, TX — Betty Jean Carlin Griffice passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. She was born in Galveston, Texas on September 14, 1937.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved children Carol Jean, David Henry and Donald and grandchild Laura Jean. Betty always found the silver linings in the dark clouds throughout her extraordinary life, which is a testament to her strong Christian faith. Her joyful demeanor would brighten everyone's day and she will always be remembered for her kindness.
Betty married the love of her life, David Griffice, on June 3, 1954 in Galveston, Texas. After David's retirement they traveled all over. They had a marriage filled with love.
Betty is survived by her husband David, son Charles and wife Julie, her granddaughters Tara, Rebecca, and Ashley Griffice and Chelsea Cochrane, along with four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn (Patsy) Jones, brothers in law Larry Griffice and wife Suzy, Donald Hutchings and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on March 27, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00am with services commencing at 11:00 with Pastor Michael Selzer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Betty's memory to : Kidney Kamp Foundation c/o Joshua Samuels MD, 6624 Mercer St, Houston, Texas 77005
