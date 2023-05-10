SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Betty Hall Pettit passed from this life Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2023, in Santa Fe.
Born January 5, 1934, in Silas, Alabama, Mrs. Pettit had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2013, previously of Taylor. Betty graduated from Diboll High School as valedictorian and attended Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. She worked as a receptionist for Carbide and as a librarian at Taylor Elementary School. She taught Sunday school and bible studies for over 50 years and loved God and teaching His Word. She loved singing gospel, especially with her family, whom she loved most of all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Annie Laurie Lewis; husbands, Norris Hall and Bill Pettit; brothers, Amos and Lamar Lewis; sisters, Doris Reed, and Tommie Ann Law; grandson-in-law, Hector Martinez.
Survivors include her children, Sherry Hall, Timothy Hall and wife, Lee, Dan Hall and wife, Wendy, Lisa Pannick, Teresa Pettit, Janet Bass; sister-in-law, Val Lewis; grandchildren, Ben and Emma, Amy, Lauren and Jason, Heather and Rick, Ashton Duffy, Andre Duffy, Jr., Glory and Shazib, Emilee, Elijah, Caelin, Terri, Nathan and Molly, Elizabeth and Matt, Clifton, Kacie and Mikey, Nicole and Andrew, Ashley and Houston, Dominique, Stephanie, Sophia; many great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, with Pastor Jake Bigford and Pastor Alan R. Splawn officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Cato, Jr., Elijah Hall, Alan Kuehl, Jim Mayberry, Jimmy Mayberry, and Jason Reed. Honorary bearers will be Houston Boyer, Jason Bray, Matt Hill, Nathen Montgomery, Andrew Murphy, Rick Patterson and Clifton Starkey.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Betty’s name First Baptist Church of Alta Loma — Missions Fund, Post Office Box 547, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
