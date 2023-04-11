NEWTON, MA — Beth H Anderson, devoted mother and friend, died suddenly on April 8, 2023 after a period of declining health at the age of 85 in Newton, Massachusetts. She spent most of her adult life in Galveston, Texas, where she was on the faculty of the University of Texas Medical Branch until her retirement, and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.
She was born in Birdell, Arkansas, to Joseph (Jake) and Mary (née Fielden) Hufstedler in 1938. She was graduated salutatorian from Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden, Arkansas, where she met her future ex-husband. She went to college for two years before getting married and moving to Louisiana, where she got her first job in health care and gave birth to her only child, Henry (Hank) Anderson. She then moved to New York City, which began a lifelong love of New York. Following New York, she lived in Atlanta and Little Rock. There, as a single parent, she pursued a career in health information management, working for a time at Baptist Medical Center and for many years after at Rebsamen Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Arkansas. During that time, she finished her undergraduate degree at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
She moved to Galveston when she was presented with the opportunity to teach health information management at UTMB’s School of Allied Health Studies. While there, she completed her master’s degree at University of Houston-Clear Lake. After retirement, she was a consultant with the West Virginia Medical Institute, which allowed her to travel to VA Medical Centers around the country.
Being divorced and a single parent in the 1960s and 1970s opened her eyes to the inequality facing women in credit, employment, and housing, and she became active in progressive politics in Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, several cousins, and. She is survived by her son and his husband, Daniel Cronin, several cousins and friends, who will all miss her.
In accordance with her wishes, and to honor her decades in Galveston and her love of the Gulf of Mexico, a memorial will be held there at a later time.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.