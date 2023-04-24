LEAGUE CITY. TX — Bertha Elaine Clayton, 87, also known to family and friends as "Gay Gay", passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, at The Cottages at Clear Lake in League City, Texas.
Elaine was born October 18, 1935, in Madison County, FL to parents, Bonnie and Edgar Day and grew up in Panama City Beach with her sisters, Alma Holliman, Mary Williams, Evelyn Brickett, and two half-brothers - all now deceased.
Elaine is a Veteran of the United States Air Force (USAF) where she served as a Senior Clerk with a Top Security Clearance. She earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Elaine moved to Texas City, TX in 1968 and later went to work at Marathon Oil Company in Texas City as the first female Process Operator until she retired in 1997. She was also a member of the USAF woman's softball team playing second base.
Elaine loved to be around her friends socializing and traveling with her longtime companion, Jesse Lara. She also dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed visiting with sisters and numerous nieces and nephews still residing in Florida.
Preceded in death by longtime partner, Jesse Lara.
Elaine is survived by children: Mari Demint(Gary) of Gulf Shores, AL; Felicia Walker of Pennsylvania; Melissa Fountain (Steve), previously of Santa Fe, TX; and Venessa Jankowski (Coty Whitener) of League City, TX; grandchildren: Brittany Trevino(Jesus) of Santa Fe, TX; Jared Jankowski of League City, TX; and Tyler Fountain of Santa Fe, TX; great-grandchildren: Cameron, Caiden, and Kenzie Trevino of Santa Fe, TX.
Visitation will be at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway (Exit 15), Texas City, Tx 77591, on Friday, April 28, 2023 starting at 10am followed by a 11am Funeral Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.