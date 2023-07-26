Bennie Matthews

TEXAS CITY, TX — Mrs. Matthews earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry and mathematics from Huston-Tillotson University in Austin and her Master of Science in chemistry and mathematics from New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M.
A Texas City resident since 1959. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Alex Matthews and this marriage remained until his passing in 2001. She was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 1948 and in 1970, she became one of the charter members of the local chapter, Gamma Omega Omega. A distinguished educator, she retired after 42 years of teaching within the LaGrange and La Marque School Districts. She was a dedicated College of the Mainland Board Trustee for over 36 years. Beyond her contributions to local and state education, Mrs. Matthews held membership in various organizations. She has volunteered and served on numerous committees, and boards for the betterment of her community. She was a faithful member of St. George’s Episcopal Church where she served on several committees and as a licensed lay-leader. A stalwart community servant, her leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings. She is survived by nephews and niece, John Matthews, Jr. (Jeri), Douglas Matthews (Janis), and LaCherry Matthews; niece in love, Ella Matthews; great-nieces and nephews, Ursula Matthews, Johnette Matthews, Murry Matthews, Ashley Matthews Greenleaf (Chris) and Alexandra ‘Alex’ Matthews Clay (Corrington), Dr. LaDora Matthews and their children as well as other family members, dear friends and colleagues.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, July 28, 2023 held from 5pm to 8pm with a second visitation held on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 8am with a chapel service to begin at 10am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial will be held on Monday at Houston National Cemetery at 1pm
