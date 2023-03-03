Bennie F. Petty, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Ben Petty, left his earthly restraints to be with our Lord and Savior the morning of February 22, 2023. He was born on Galveston Island, TX to his single mother, Myrtle, as his father left before he was born. He met his father after he turned 21 and although he would have enjoyed being around his father due to his many talents, that was not meant to be. While living with his mother and stepfather in Houston at the age of 9 he realized he was in a dangerous situation. He asked his Aunt Pearl and Uncle Henry Perrett if he could live with them in Galveston. They agreed and with this move he gained a strong support system, love, adventure and a sister like relationship with their daughter, MaryRose, who he adored dearly. He became very involved with the Episcopalian Church, serving as an Acolyte on Sundays. At 18 he enlisted in the USMC which shaped his life, attitude and loyalty through the end of his life. He served in the Infantry in California and Japan for 2 years and returned stateside for an additional 2 years as a Drill Instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.
While an active Marine he met and married his first wife, Marilyn Woodward, and they welcomed their son, Richard.
He obtained his AA degree from Mt. SAC graduating with honors. He became a firefighter with Pomona Fire Department in 1962 and then joined the Los Angeles County Fire Department in 1963. He retired in 1992 with the rank of Firefighter Specialist/Apparatus Engineer. In that position he drove the fire truck which he said was the best job.
He married Beverly (nee McIntosh) in Maui, HI in 1973, and in between work, they began a life of fun, adventure and sports. They traveled, mostly the Pacific Rim area, where they had the best dive trips in places like Truk Lagoon, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Borneo, and Indonesia among others. In 1999 they put their dive gear down and began traveling in their motorhome. They crisscrossed the county many times and put more than 100,000+ miles on each of their 3 different motorhomes. They loved having their own home no matter where they stopped and it always included their much-loved dogs. The motorhome also allowed many fun visits with his family in Galveston and Houston, along with catching up with the many friends they made while traveling.
In 2008 Ben began noticing he needed to concentrate in order to walk. Eventually he was diagnosed with Myositis, a condition causing muscle inflammation, weakness and pain. He did a phenomenal job of coping with this debilitating diagnosis and calmly continued on with his life by adapting to whatever came next.
Exactly one week after celebrating a wonderful 87th birthday with his wife, niece Meredith and nephew Victor, who flew in and cooked a delicious shrimp e'touffee his health began to decline. A trip to ER occurred, then rehab to build back his strength.
He returned home Feb 16th and while happy to be home, he continued to decline. He passed away February 22 surrounded by the loving company of his beloved wife, son, nephew and dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his son Richard of Albany, OR, his grandkids Kyle and Kayla of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, his nephews Vincent and Victor Uher, niece Meredith and husband Richard Zalesak, cousin Larry and Mona Roberts all of the Houston area, sister Vicky, sister-in-law Bonnie, and an array of wonderful friends and family both young and old.
