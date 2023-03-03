Bennie F. Petty, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Ben Petty, left his earthly restraints to be with our Lord and Savior the morning of February 22, 2023. He was born on Galveston Island, TX to his single mother, Myrtle, as his father left before he was born. He met his father after he turned 21 and although he would have enjoyed being around his father due to his many talents, that was not meant to be. While living with his mother and stepfather in Houston at the age of 9 he realized he was in a dangerous situation. He asked his Aunt Pearl and Uncle Henry Perrett if he could live with them in Galveston. They agreed and with this move he gained a strong support system, love, adventure and a sister like relationship with their daughter, MaryRose, who he adored dearly. He became very involved with the Episcopalian Church, serving as an Acolyte on Sundays. At 18 he enlisted in the USMC which shaped his life, attitude and loyalty through the end of his life. He served in the Infantry in California and Japan for 2 years and returned stateside for an additional 2 years as a Drill Instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

While an active Marine he met and married his first wife, Marilyn Woodward, and they welcomed their son, Richard.

