TEXAS CITY, TX — Mr. Benito Falcon "Ben" Guzman passed from this life Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, in Texas City.
Born January 31, 1949, in Galveston, Mr. Guzman had been a longtime resident of Texas City. Ben proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, serving in the 173rd, 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. While serving our country Ben earned these awards: a National Defense Service Medal, an Air Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Mans Badge, a Parachutist Badge, a Bronze Star Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, 5 overseas service bars and a Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device. After returning home he began working as a roughneck for Western Geophysical. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, the VFW in La Marque and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond G. Guzman, Sr. and Eva (Falcon) Guzman; sister, Evalina "Pickles" Parson; brothers, John, Robinson, Raymond, Jr., Domingo and Max Guzman.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rosie Guzman; sons, Joshua D. Guzman and wife, Janet, Michael J. Guzman, Richard Garcia, Jr. and wife, Belinda; daughters, Erica Guzman, Elisa Treadaway, Ellena Garcia; brother, Ruben Guzman; sisters, Lupe Rodriguez, Isabel Martinez and Bill Cannon, Carolina Mayeaux, Helen Wilson; grandchildren, Nicholas Driscoll, Manuel Garcia, Steven Garcia.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother David Nash officiating.
Pallbearers will be Richard Garcia, Steven Garcia, Joshua Guzman, Michael Guzman, Joey Magallon and Robert Parson. Honorary bearers will be Nicholas Driscoll, Manuel Garcia, Ruben Guzman, Herman Maldonado and Jesse Tijerina.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
