Benito Falcon Ben Guzman

TEXAS CITY, TX — Mr. Benito Falcon "Ben" Guzman passed from this life Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, in Texas City.

Born January 31, 1949, in Galveston, Mr. Guzman had been a longtime resident of Texas City. Ben proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, serving in the 173rd, 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. While serving our country Ben earned these awards: a National Defense Service Medal, an Air Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster), a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Mans Badge, a Parachutist Badge, a Bronze Star Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, 5 overseas service bars and a Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device. After returning home he began working as a roughneck for Western Geophysical. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, the VFW in La Marque and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

