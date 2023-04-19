Barbara Klyng

LA MARQUE — Barbara Muesse Klyng (81) of La Marque, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born in La Grange, Texas on January 18, 1942 to Juanita and Edgar Muesse.

Barbara was a longtime resident of La Marque and worked as a secretary for La Marque ISD. She was a Drum Major at La Marque High School and was in the Class of 1960. Barbara was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was the organist. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson and played in the Bell Choir. Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren especially at the lake house on Lake Somerville. She assisted with countless 4th of July trail rides in Round Top, Texas and never missed the chance to attend her grandchildren's soccer matches, football games, dance recitals, and high school and college graduations. She was so devoted to her family that she often traveled out of state to attend these functions. Barbara always put others first with her kindness and generosity.

