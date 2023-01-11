HOUSTON, TX — Ava Jean Tolbert Price, 71, of Houston, TX, passed away on Saturday December 31, 2022 peacefully in her home. Ava Jean was born on July 10, 1951 to Vinella Fury and Isaac Tolbert. She spent majority of her childhood years in Galveston and La Marque, Texas. As a child, family and close family friends were drawn to her quiet nature which came to be a part of her personality even as an adult. Known to many as “Ava Jean”, she later went on to graduate from Galveston Ball High School and later attended Texas Woman’s University.
She met her lifetime partner Earnest Price. Over the next 50 years they were blessed with five kids and 15 grandchildren. To say she took care of her family is an understatement. She ALWAYS put her family first in EVERYTHING she did. Ava instilled in her kids and grandkids her love for God, always encouraging them to praise and worship our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, she was a devout servant of God as an usher.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vinella & Latonia Fury, brothers: Clarence Tolbert and Richard Pouncey, and sister — Irene Reynolds. Ava Jean leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Earnest Price of 50 years, Son: Gerard Price (Nydia), Daughters: Angele Frank (Allarate), Rachel Taylor (Chauncey), Tawarna Robinson (Darrell) and Kaliesha Price (Steven Hitch), 15 grandchildren, Brother: Latonia W. Fury, Aunt: Lessie B. Crowder.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church 6609 Fairwood Rd in Hitchcock, TX 77563.
