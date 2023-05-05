LEAGUE CITY, TX — Audrey L. Jenkins, 94, of League City, Texas, died peacefully at her home on Monday, March 13, 2023.
The Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m., May 13, 2023, at the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 925 Third St., League City, Texas, with Pastor Jim Barclift officiating.
The burial will occur at 11:00 a.m., May 20, 2023, at the Alice Cemetery, Jim Wells County, US 281, Martin Luther King Blvd., Alice, Texas.
Audrey was born in 1929 in Jones, Morehouse Parish, La., to John Columbus Lewallen and Carrie Loyola (Branson) Lewallen. She had just celebrated her birthday on Mar. 10 with family and chocolate cake, according to her daughter Pamela who stayed with her in League City. A League City resident for 50 years, Audrey was also an active member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Friends Church.
And for 67 years, she was married happily to her sweetheart Louis E. Jenkins who preceded her in death in 2017.
Audrey met Louis in Alice, Texas, and married her lifetime mate at the Alice Methodist Church. After marriage, she worked for AT&T Phone Company in Houston before matching her adventuresome spirit with her husband’s and moving to Venezuela, South America, for Louis’s work with Mobil Oil. Years later, when they returned with their children to Texas, Audrey began a new career in banking. She worked at the Bacliff Citizens Bank in the new accounts department. Later, she transferred to Amegy Bank in League City, where she retired at 79.
Audrey is best remembered for her beauty, even temper, and love for sewing and arts and crafts. Traveling at 91 to her daughter’s home in Bali, Audrey continued to express her lifelong interest in people. One friend recalled, “Audrey was a sweet, gracious woman who knew how to serve visitors with whatever they needed, whether a quiet space for reflection or a lively conversation with laughter and funny stories.”
Survivors include her son Col. [ret.] Patrick L. Jenkins of Bradenton, Florida, and daughter Pamela (Jenkins) Rowe of Bali, Indonesia; two grandsons, Maj. [ret.] Christopher P. Jenkins of College Station, Texas, and Andrew P. Jenkins of Alexandria, Va.; and great-grandsons Noah P. Jenkins and Benjamin T. Jenkins of Baltimore, Md.
She is predeceased by her parents John Columbus Lewallen of Enterprise, Haskell County, Okla., and Carrie Loyola (Branson) Lewallen of Carden Bottom, Yell County, Ark.; sisters Golia Pearl (Lewallen) Awalt of Victoria, Texas, and Della Gyrene (Lewallen) Reed of Odem, Texas; brothers J.C. Lewallen of Orange, Calif. and Jesse D. Lewallen of Houston, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Neptune Society, Houston, Texas.
