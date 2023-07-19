Audrey Jean Rushing

LAKE JACKSON, TX — Audrey Jean Mancuso Rushing, 91, peacefully passed away at the home she shared with her loving daughter, Lou, on July 15, 2023. Audrey is the widow of her loving husband of 32 years, Alvie Souverne "Bern" Rushing. He was her Hunk, Knight in Shining Armor, and real-life hero.
Audrey was born in Galveston, Texas on August 23, 1931, to Stephen Mancuso and Jennie O'Connor Mancuso, both deceased. After spending 26 years in Texas City she also lived in Santa Fe, Dennison, La Marque, and Lake Jackson.
Audrey was a member of VFW #5400 Auxiliary, and SPJST Lodge #173. She won first place many times for decorating The St. Patrick shrimp boat for The Blessing of the Fleet in Galveston. Audrey was a trusted confidante and friend, often sharing Galveston's history and her family history with everyone she met because she never met a stranger. She loved cooking, baking, and spending lots of special time with her pets, Prissy (over the Rainbow Bridge) and Sassy. She will be remembered for her triple layer chocolate cake with chocolate covered strawberries, excellent spaghetti sauce, and fresh baked bread. Her family was her life and very important to her.
Audrey is preceded in death by sister, Rosalie "Dodie" Mancuso Polombo; brothers, Jack Mancuso Sr., Stephen "Winkie" Mancuso, Sam "Sammy" Mancuso Sr.; stepdaughters, Franny Kaluza, and Christine Kaluza Collins; brother-in-law, Fred "Freddy" Herzog; sister-in-law, Neva Herzog (Freddy's wife); nephews, Mitchell Kovacevich Jr., and Stephen Mancuso Jr.
She is survived by sister, Mary Mancuso Whitehead; daughter, Louana "Lou" Bertrand (who was her whole life and so very special to her); granddaughter, Natalee Hall; step-daughter, Jerri Lynn Kaluza Hegman; step-granddaughters, Missy Trevino, Lindsey and Mandy Kaluza; step-grandson, Christopher Kaluza; nieces, Jeanette "Nettie" Mancill (who spent so much time with her...Audrey considered her another daughter), Jackie Mancuso Dagestad, Linda Mancuso Forman, Shirley Mancuso, Marion "Sissy" Stanton, Carolyn Mancuso de la Houssaye , Cathy and Jennie Mancuso, Loretta Kovacevich, Sherry Verret, Cindy Jolly; nephews, David and Ray Kovacevich, Jack Mancuso Jr., Pete "Peanut" Mancuso, Richard Mancuso, Curt, Eric and Rick Herzog, and Drew Verret; special family friends, Debby Soltesz and husband Kyle Harris, and Andy and Lisa Polk, and numerous other family members.
Serving as Pallbearers are Curt and Ricky Herzog, Andy Polk, Kyle Harris, Sam Mancuso Jr., and Charles Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Debby Soltesz, Mandy and Lindsey Kaluza, and Missy Trevino.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 10-11:00 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023, at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77573. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, TX 77539.
Lou and Natalee would like to extend a very special thanks to everyone, including extended family members and friends, that helped any time we asked and any time we didn't.
