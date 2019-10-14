Mrs. Velma Lee James departed this life on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019. She passed away at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, with her loving family by her side.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wynn’s Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
Mrs. Velma was born December 13, 1934 to Thomas and Eleanor Alford in Mer Rouge, Louisiana. She was the eleventh child of the twelve children by Thomas and Eleanor.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Alford; mother, Eleanor Alford; eleven siblings; husband, Herbert Joseph James Sr.; daughter, Katy Lynn Mills; and son, Herbert Joseph James Jr. (Bodie).
Mrs. Velma leaves precious memories to cherish with her daughters, Sharon Elaine Anderson; Rose Elena James and Susie Laneise Carter (Dwayne); and son, Ralph Pete Anderson; five grandsons; Michael Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Rupert Edwards, Herbert (BJ) James III, and Asa Shane James; two granddaughters; Teniqua Williams and Autumn Brejae Carter; and ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.