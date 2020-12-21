FORT WORTH — Bill was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on May 3, 1943 and died November 23, 2020. His parents were William H. (Bill) and Sarah Smith. His family moved to Galveston where he grew up and attended Trinity Episcopal Church.
As an adult he lived in Austin, TX for several years where he met the love of his life, Margaret. They moved to the Fort Worth Area where they raised their daughters, Kim Bramlett and Jana Smith. He was a dedicated husband and father and was very active in his church. On December 19, the Reverend Paula Jefferson conducted a Celebration of the life of Bill in the Memorial Garden at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church.
In the last few years, he became active in continuing education classes especially photography. He loved going to state parks for fishing, walking and using his photography skills.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and parents, Bill and Sarah Smith. He is survived by daughters, Kim Bramlett, Jana Smith and close family friend, Reynaldo. He is also survived by sisters, Carolyn Smith Clyburn (John), Virginia (Ginger) Smith Snider (Richard), nieces, nephew, and great nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.