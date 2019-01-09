Douglas Robert McMurray
GALVESTON—Douglas Robert McMurray, age 68, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Jerrold Ray Feaster
TEXAS CITY—Mr. Jerrold Ray Feaster, 78, passed from this life Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Mary Tolliver
TEXAS CITY—Mary Tolliver, 95, received her call into eternal rest on Thursday, January 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.