Guadalupe Dimas, 75, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, at her home in Texas City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Guadalupe was born on December 12, 1943 in Karnes City, Texas. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She will always be remembered as the true heart of her family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Abel Dimas and her loving husband, Avelino Dimas.
Survivors include her sisters, Connie Martinez, Josie Tobar and Irma Tobar; her son, Oscar Dimas; her daughters, Linda Dimas Ornelas and Gladys Dimas; her grandsons, Abel and Adam Dimas and great grandchildren, Ashton Dimas, Aiden Dimas, Abel Dimas III and Aviana Dimas; grandson, Oscar Garza and her granddaughters, Nicki and Leslie Havard. She is also survived by her companion of many years Antonio Uribe.
Pallbearers are Abel Dimas, Gerald Whittington, Oscar Garza, Sam Garza, Ashton Dimas and Aiden Dimas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City.
