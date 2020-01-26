Earl Beves Branch Sr. passed away on Friday, January 24th, 2020 in Webster, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 68 years, Shirley Arlene Branch.
Earl was born August 3rd, 1932 in Apalachicola, Florida to John Branch and Nora Lee Lolley. Earl was a true entrepreneur having started and run many businesses throughout his life. Earl was a passionate, independent commercial shrimper and spent many years shrimping off of and up and down the Gulf Coast shoreline.
The family will receive guests for a visitation for Earl on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX, 77591.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Earl B. Branch Sr. will be laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Please light a candle of remembrance and leave a tribute for Earl on his obituary page at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/earl-beves-branch-sr.
