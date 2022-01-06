Walter John Wally Habluetzel Jr.

HOUSTON — Walter 'Wally' John Habluetzel Jr., 64, passed away on December 25, 2021 and was surrounded by his family and loved ones throughout his fight with cancer. Wally was born in Galveston, Texas on August 5, 1957 to Walter John Habluetzel Sr. and Margaret Elaine Ransom. Wally loved having the label 'BOI' and telling people he was Born on the Island. A lifelong educator, Wally attended Sam Houston State University and graduated in 1981 with a degree in Kinesiology and later earned a Master's degree from SHSU in Education Administration in 2004. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Elaine.
Wally moved to League City, Texas when he was 14 where he made wonderful lifelong friends before moving on to college. He spent his adult life as a teacher, coach and administrator for 29 years where he was known by his students as Coach H. Wally loved education so much that after retirement, he worked as a field supervisor in supporting and coaching interns for alternative teaching certifications.
Wally enjoyed going to church, reading his bible, being with his friends from his men's small group, trips to the beach, watching sports, playing guitar, golfing, wood working, fishing, dancing and especially being with his family and friends. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
Wally never met a stranger and was always the happiest person in any room he was in. He was a joyful and positive person who lived life with a smile on his face. But more than anything, he loved the Lord and it was important to him to share his faith.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Habluetzel; his three children: Wesley Habluetzel, Kathy Brannon and husband Ricky Brannon, Austin Habluetzel, and their mother Ella Diane Sexton; granddaughters Emily and Caytlin Brannon; his sister Kay Habluetzel Kerr; and step children Reagan and Emma Cox along with daughter Riley; Ryan Cox; and Maddie Cox.
His Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 8 at 10 a.m. held at Clear Creek Community Church "Clear Lake Campus" located at 16743 Diana Ln., Houston, TX 77062.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.