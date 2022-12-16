Funeral services for Saturday, December 17, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GreeneServices for Darlene Greene will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock, 77563 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Darlene Greene Hwy Funeral Service Matthews Baptist Church Service × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWhite supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacherClear Creek High School student missing since MondayGalveston man pleads guilty to stabbing his mother almost 40 timesChecks in the Mail: One Galveston postal worker arrested for theft in 2021, feds sayOne dead, one in critical condition after domestic shooting, sheriff's office saysSan Leon man charged with murder in wife's deathClear Creek High School student returns home after going missing MondayMissing Friendswood man found dead, police saidDickinson man charged with stealing $70,000 in cemetery vases CollectionsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownTexas City celebrates the season with snowPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval MuseumChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingTexas City holds annual Christmas paradeGrand Galvez tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday events CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (52) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (36) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes (18)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.