Benavides
A Mass of Christian burial for Michael Benavides will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Hines
Memorial services for Johnnel Hines will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fellow Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. Rose St., West Texas City under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Gonzales
Funeral services for Ruth Gonzales will be held at 12 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Langton
Celebration of life services for Robert Langton will be held as a come-and-go event from 3-7 p.m. at Esteban's Fiesta Shack in League City.
Toohey
Memorial services for Dorothy Toohey will be held at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, 5400 FM 646 S. in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Arvidsson
Celebration of life services for Martha Arvidsson will be held at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517 Rd. W., Dickinson.
Kirkland
Celebration of life services for Linda Kirkland will be held at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517 Rd. W., Dickinson.
Loyd
Funeral services for Janice Loyd will be held at 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
James
Memorial services for Vanessa James will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Word of Faith Christian Life Center, 325 Westward Ave., La Marque.
Lund
Memorial services for John Lund will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, 851 FM 517 Rd. W., Dickinson.
Little
Services for Elsie Little will be held at 10 a.m. at Gtr. St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Finley
Services for Eddie Finley will be held at 11 a.m. at Shiloh A.M.E. Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Randle
Celebration of life services for Alzena Randle will be held at 1 p.m. at Life Services at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Cook
Memorial services for Handy Cook will be held from 2-3 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
