GALVESTON—
Vincent Simmons, 57, departed this life on June 26, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Vincent was born July 23, 1962, in Galveston, TX, to the union of Daniel Jackson and Mary Lou Thomas. He attended Galveston public schools. Vincent accepted Christ at an early age, and he was a faithful member of True Ministries Church of the Faithful God over the years and served on the Usher Board. Vincent worked at various schools and restaurants serving as a chef.
Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, and a grandson, Braydon Wesley.
Vincent leaves precious memories with his loving wife: Johnetta Simmons ; daughters: Cadejsha Santana, Legis Santana, Trineshia Allen; grandchildren: Robert, Robyn, Rodrick, Roman, Roland, and Royal Allen, Alan Bennecke, La’Brandon and Brannon Wesley; sister: Earsley Simmons; brothers: Williams (JB) and Jerry Simmons ; favorite cousin, Stella Winn and will also be missed dearly by the Winn relatives, friends and loving leaders, Apostle Jarmaine Hawthorne and Pastor Lajon Hawthorne.
In loving memory of Vincent, his family will have a visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9-11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private service will be held with Apostle Jarmaine Hawthorne officiating.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
