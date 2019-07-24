Patricia Joy (McMeans) Murray, 90, of Galveston passed away on July 22, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Patsy was born on July 9, 1929 in Dallas, Texas to Bonnie and Nelta McMeans. Her family moved to Galveston when she was a child, and she graduated from Ball High School in 1946. Afterwards, Patsy attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans and the University of Texas in Austin, where she graduated with an education degree. She returned to Galveston and taught at Lovenberg Junior High School for several years before marrying Robert Moore Murray in 1953.
Patsy and Bob spent the next 66 years in Galveston raising four children, traveling, playing tennis and enjoying a wide circle of good friends. Patsy was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church and a longtime Junior League member. She also co-owned the Curiosity Shoppe, a gift shop on the Strand, for several years in the 1980s.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Moore Murray, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Steve Murray of Austin, Kate Murray and son-in-law John Caldwell of San Angelo, and Cici Newkirk and son-in-law Kevin Newkirk of Friendswood, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Right At Home Services, particularly Sheneeka Davis and Christina Simmons, for their compassionate and patient care of Mom during her final months.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, Galveston, with Reverend Susan Kennard officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.