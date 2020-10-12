Pat Newton McLaughlin, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease at his assisted living residence in Tomball. Born in Paducah, Kentucky, on December 1, 1952, to Pat N. McLaughlin, Sr., and Dorothy Louise Mueller, Pat was a devoted brother to all his siblings and a caring uncle to his nieces and nephews. He loved dogs, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and his hometown, League City.
His passion in life, though, was his work with the League City Fire Department. For over 38 years, he volunteered with his fellow firefighters, rising in the ranks to serve as, among others, Assistant Fire Chief and District Chief. There was nothing he would not do for the department, including portraying Santa Claus several times over the years. His career as a Haz-Mat technician grew from this same passion for serving others and making the world a better place.
Pat is survived by three sisters, Neva Cauley (Glenn) of Santa Fe, TX; Sammie Roye (Billy) of Alvin, TX; and Patsy McLaughlin of Houston; one brother of Houston; three nieces, Paula Courtney (Bob) of Santa Fe; Beverly LaRuez (Jim) of Rochester, NY; Barbara Higgs (Stanley) of Santa Fe; and four nephews, Glenn Cauley (Tammy) of Santa Fe; Paul Cauley (Melinda) of Kosciusko, MS; Jay Boring of Baltimore, MD, and Ryan McLaughlin of Houston.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, his brother Paul McLaughlin and his niece, Glenda Hamblen.
Following cremation, Pat will be interred at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. Burial and graveside services for the family will be held at a later date. Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Disease Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.