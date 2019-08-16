Rodney DeShawn Allen passed away on August 2, 2019 at Herman Memorial Southwest in Houston, TX. Rodney was born on July 28, 1975 in Galveston, TX.
He attended public School in Galveston and later moved to Houston and graduated from Dobie High School in 1993. He was employed with Future Pipe Industries of Houston.
Shawn loved helping people and he had a special heart for the elderly. He loved his family.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church at 1020 32nd St., Galveston, TX under the direction of Pastor Vernon Baines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.