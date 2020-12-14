DICKINSON —
Doris A. Cardenas, 91, of Dickinson, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 23, 1929, and worked in New York City for IBM and McCormick Steamship Company before relocating to Texas and ultimately becoming a homemaker. Doris’ children and their families were her passion. She was a fabulous cook, whose poolside BBQ’s were legendary — often copied, but never mastered. Doris was the first Lay Eucharistic Minister at Shrine of the True Cross Parish in Dickinson, TX. She would administer holy communion to her fellow parishioners, as well as visit the ill and homebound members who could not attend mass in person.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred B. Cardenas; parents, Everett E. Parsons and Ann E. Parsons; sister, Mary I. Duquesnel; and brother, Richard L. Parsons.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Arthur (David); Donna M. Fried; and Leslie A. Cardenas (Bruce Edwards); sons, Bradley T. Cardenas (Lee Sontag, Jr.); Jeffrey J. Cardenas (Michelle); Kenneth E. Cardenas (Ileana); sister, Loretta Leslie; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Doris’ family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 15, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 16, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City with burial following at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, www.abcf.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.