The Mills/Smith Family invites their friends and family to join them as they celebrate the life of their beloved matriarch, Nezzie M. Smith.
A visitation will be held today, January 30th beginning at 5:00 p.m. followed by a wake from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Sunlight Baptist Church, (3501 Broadway) with Pastor A.C. Tryon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Left to celebrate her life are her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
