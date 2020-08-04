Gregory George Green was born September 7, 1956 to the union of the late Lucille Williams Green and George Green Jr. He was a Galveston native, he attended Galveston public schools and graduated BHS class of 75.
He later went on to pursue his Bachelors degrees in Business Administration at North Texas State University class of 1981. He became a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
Thereafter he returned to Galveston to pursue his career as a Child Care Administrator Program Director at the Children Center. He served 22 years before his health failed in 2006.
At a young age Gregory Green accepted Christ and was a member of Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of George W. Barron. He later became a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev A.S. Johnson. During his time at Jerusalem, he served as trustee, male chorus, senior choir and on the scholarship committee.
Greg was a member of the Citywide Gospel Chorale and Gospel Music Workshop of America. He was a dedicated humble servant who was willing to help others, pray for others and encourage others as they encouraged him. Greg cherished his family, friends and love ones.
On July 31, 2020 Gregory Green sung his last song on earth at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital and now the heavens rejoice.
Gregory was proceed in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gregory leaves his precious memories with his siblings, Sister Patti Green, Twin Brother Jeffrey Green, Niece Krystal “NIECEE” Wilson, Ivon “Vonnie” Minix, Nephew Christopher “Bubba” Stewart, Jeffery L. Valry, Brandon Venters. Devoted long time friends of many years, Class of 75’, UNT/NTSU college friends, devoted childhood friends Ricky Harris, Van Archie, Valerie Jackson-Sennette , Andrinne Jones, Brother Sam, Olivia McClain, James Dotson and Shelia Smith. A host of devoted cousins and extended family & friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.