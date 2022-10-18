SANTA FE, TX — Ms. Carole Ann Chambers passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Carole Ann was born October 3, 1942, in Galveston, Texas, to Emmette and Gwendolyn Golden. Above all she loved the Lord and was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She took pride in her 5 children, loved her 17 grandchildren and spoiled her 19 great-grandchildren. Traveling across the United States, gambling at casinos and cheering on her favorite athletes in their numerous athletic events were some of her favorite past times. In her free time, she cherished time with family, dice games and playing cards. She had an eye for design and hung wallpaper for many years. She had an unofficial day care, caring for her own children and 5 nieces and nephews. She was a member of Friendship Club, Royal Neighbors, Card Club and often volunteered at events at OLOL church. She had a servant’s heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmette and Gwendolyn Golden; brother, Emmette Golden, Jr. and Joyce Golden.
Survivors include her children, Kim McWhirter, Kathy Danesi and husband, Anthony, Randy Chambers and wife, Renatta, Mark Chambers and wife, Sandy and Timothy Chambers; grandchildren, Stewart (Katherine), Carley (Sam), Casey (William), Amanda (Keegan), Jacob (Mara), Louis (Taylor), Ellen (Mitch), Lathan, Ainslee, Chelsey (Kody), Abigail, Brooklyn (Pat), Ashley, Candy, Melody, Dixie and Madelyn (Sean); great-grandkids, Cayden, Carson, Cooper, Sophia, Caysen, Eli, Hollin, Hattie, Landon, Barrett, Calynn, Grayson, Ford, Layla, Kynslie, Kash and Everett, Tucker and Holley Rose.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons, Stewart, Jacob, Louis, Lathan, Mark and Cayden. Honorary bearers will be Amanda, Ellen, Carley, Casey, Ainslee, Chelsey, Abigail, Brooklyn, Ashley and Candy.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. recited by Mr. Mike Carr.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Carole Ann’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563, Children’s Memorial Hermann, 6411 Fannin Street, Houston, Texas 77030, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
