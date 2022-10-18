Carole Ann Chambers

SANTA FE, TX — Ms. Carole Ann Chambers passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Carole Ann was born October 3, 1942, in Galveston, Texas, to Emmette and Gwendolyn Golden. Above all she loved the Lord and was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She took pride in her 5 children, loved her 17 grandchildren and spoiled her 19 great-grandchildren. Traveling across the United States, gambling at casinos and cheering on her favorite athletes in their numerous athletic events were some of her favorite past times. In her free time, she cherished time with family, dice games and playing cards. She had an eye for design and hung wallpaper for many years. She had an unofficial day care, caring for her own children and 5 nieces and nephews. She was a member of Friendship Club, Royal Neighbors, Card Club and often volunteered at events at OLOL church. She had a servant’s heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription