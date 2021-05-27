Roberta Marie Ree Bluitt-Bogan

LA MARQUE, TX — HONORING HER LIFE, LOVE, & LEGACY
On March 3, 1957 a baby girl was born to the union of Mack Bluitt and Effie Jean Bluitt. They named her Roberta Marie Bluitt but her family and friends affectionately called her "Ree".
Roberta attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1975. Roberta worked at UTMB for over 20 years, retired and later started a career at American National Insurance Co. Roberta was a lifelong member of Carter Temple C.M.E Church. She served on the usher board for many years. Roberta also dedicated time with the young people of the church with various activities. She loved to take vacations and spend time with family. Ree also loved relaxing and watching a good movie. In addition, Ree loved to eat. One of her favorite meals was her husband's BBQ.
Roberta is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 35 years Henry C. Bogan Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memories shared by one daughter Nicole Bluitt, grandson Marcellus and granddaughters Maia and E. Marleah, brothers Larry Henderson (Gloria), Ronald Carter (Sheila), James Henderson (Mary), Michael Bluitt and sister Winifred Victoria. Roberta's Uncle Leon Henderson (Hazel), Walter Dale Howard, Tony Johnson and a host of Family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.