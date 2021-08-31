PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — Diana Nunez Stark passed away Thursday August 26th at the age of 63 after a long struggle with cancer at her Port Charlotte FL home surrounded by loved ones and family. She was born March 04, 1958, in Brownsville Texas to Encarnacion and Lucelma Nunez. She married Thomas Kerry Stark May 26th 1985 and retired after 25+ years of service as a Neonatal Intensive care nurse where she lovingly cared for newborns entering this world under duress conditions. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Stark, Mother Lucelma Nunez, Sister Lucy Jordan, (Patrick) and Brothers Ricardo (Lisa) and Eddy Nunez.
The Stark family has chosen not to have a Funeral service in Florida. There will be a celebration of life held in Texas at a later date. Please contact Lucy Jordan at ljordan444@yahoo.com for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.