HOUSTON, TX — Renesha Yvette Thomas was born November 1, 1979 in Galveston, TX. She was kind, bold, and used her freedom of expression. Renesha was also a spontaneous young woman, who's charisma and beauty, never outweighed her compassion. Sometime during the month of October in 2022, God, in His infinite wisdom and compassion, decided to have Renesha escorted into his eternal presence.
Renesha cherished memories with her children, Javian Hunt and Jalen Thomas; parents, Dina Thomas and Richard "Bo" Tousant; bonus mom, Sharon Tousant; grandmothers, Evelyn Hamilton and Flora Bell Thomas; siblings, Tiffany Tousant, Richard Tousant, Jr., Diamond Reeves, and Duane Dixon; aunts, Cynthia Senette, Lurcetia Davis, Tracey Canada, Samantha Kirks, Daphne Daniels, Patricia Parson, and Lisa Thomas-Clinton; uncles, James Thomas and Dario Thomas; devoted cousins, Danielle, Jacquelyn, James, and Melchor; a host of co-workers, friends and relatives. As we celebrate the life of our beloved, Renesha, we will always cherish the memories held dear to our hearts and souls.
