Ronnie W. Pruitt passed away at UTMB Victory Lakes Hospital on Wednesday March 18, 2020 surrounded by his children and former wife. Ronnie was born in Galveston on July 19, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lidia Blackwell; father John W. Pruitt; and sister Diane Vanaken.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Adrian Pruitt, Ashlyn Jackson (Christopher), and Austin Pruitt and former wife, Jennifer Pruitt-Cruz; his grandchildren, Gabriel Welch-Pruitt, Cade Pruitt, and Matthew Jackson; his brothers, John Pruitt and James Pruitt; sister Bernadine Dupre; step-mother Maria Pruitt; and step-father Richard Blackwell.
His wishes were to be cremated and his life to be celebrated with family and friends. Ronnie attended Texas City High school. He served our country in the Air Force. He served our community as a sheriff deputy for Galveston County. Ronnie worked as a diesel mechanic as well as a driver. Above all he served God, family and friends. He worked hard until he couldn’t work anymore He fought hard until he couldn’t fight anymore. He had faith and love in his heart until his very last breath. He was a gracious man, thoughtful friend, loyal brother, devoted son and a passionate loving father. He left his children knowing what kindness, love and a good work ethic can do for you in life.
“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
Revelation 21:4
