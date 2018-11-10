HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Doris Mae Leavins passed from this life Thursday morning, November 8, 2018, in Hitchcock.
Born January 14, 1928 in Marshall, Texas, Mrs. Leavins had been a resident of Hitchcock for 21 years, previously of Hackberry, Louisiana. She was a former quilt and ceramic shop owner and enjoyed reading and puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard L. and Betty A. (Cook) Grimmer; husband, Frank J. Leavins; son, Jerry Leavins; brothers, Joe Grimmer, Raymond Grimmer.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Erin Leavins of Fort Worth; brothers, Benny Grimmer, Francis Grimmer, Maurice Grimmer, Richard Grimmer all of Houston; nephew, Jamie Leavins and wife, Caroline of Mobile, AL; numerous other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at First Baptist Church Hitchcock, 6601 FM 2004, Hitchcock, Texas. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
