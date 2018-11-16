Lonnell Simmons, age 77 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at St. John's Methodist Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas. Lonnell was born July 29, 1941 in Houston, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe for the last 42 years.
She worked for 26 years at UTMB in Galveston, Texas; retiring as the program coordinator for the Neuroscience graduate program. She also was a longtime faithful member of Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe.
Lonnell is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Simmons Sr.; parents, Lonnie and Nellie Shannon.
Lonnell is survived by her sons, Perry Simmons Jr. and wife Cheryl, Eric Simmons, Shannon Simmons and wife Bree; brothers, Raymond Shannon and wife Pat, Bobby Shannon and wife Joyce; 8 grandchildren, Tommy Simmons III, Collin Simmons, Justin Carr, Daren Carr, Maegan Carr, Andi Prescott, Michael Simmons and Caleb Simmons; 6 great grandchildren, Kali Carr, Deegan Carr, Laken Carr, Marek Benson, Bodhi Prescott and Conner Simmons; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, 2018 with Funeral Services to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church (14828 Hwy 6. Santa Fe, Texas 77517) with Interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Lonnell's honor to the Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net.
