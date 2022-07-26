GALVESTON — Amelia Zuniga, age 101 passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday July 23, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 15, 1921. Amelia was a member of the Greatest Generation whose life was shaped by the Great Depression. She came of age during this time and her humble way of living was proof that hard work and effort flourishes. She married the love of her life, E.T. Zuniga in 1943. The couple moved to Galveston in 1952, where they raised their three children. Amelia and E.T. were married for 72 years until his death in 2015. Amelia retired from Craig's Department Store at the Galvez Mall, where she worked for over 25 years. Amelia loved to garden and grow fresh vegetables to share with her family and friends. She also loved cooking for her family. Amelia was an exemplary mother, wife and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. Her greatest passion was the love she had for her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In Amelia's later years she and her husband enjoyed bus trips to Louisiana. Amelia was a devout Catholic who attended Mass regularly until she was physically unable to. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, as well as a volunteer with the Damas Ladies Church Group. Amelia is preceded in death by her husband, E.T. Zuniga; son Sonny Zuniga; and son-in-law Tony Vargas. Amelia is survived by her daughters Delia Vargas and Ophelia Garcia and husband Joe; sisters Sarah Spinks and Frances Ruiz; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 9:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., with a Rosary beginning at 10:00 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:30 A.M., with Father Jude Ezuma officiating and Deacon Robert Standridge assisting. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Vargas, Cameron Vargas, Daniel Perez, Melvin Spinks, Mario Moreno and Joe Garcia.
