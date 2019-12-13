Anderson
Services for Dwuan Anderson will be held today at 11:00am at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Cordero
Celebration of life services for Daniel Cordero will be held today at 10:30am in the chapel of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Dickison
Services for John Dickison will be held today at 11:00am at Wynn Funeral Home, in Galveston, TX.
Ekstrom
Services for Steven Ekstrom will be held today at 11:00am at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Garza
Funeral services for Cecilia Garza will be held today at 10:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Russell
Funeral service for A. Juliet Russell will be held today at 10:00am at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston, TX. Graveside services will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home..
Macaluso
Funeral services for Sharon Macaluso will be held today at 10:00am at First Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
Minix
Services for Dale Minix will be held today at 2:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Ruggles
Memorial services for Delmer Ruggles will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Sauers
Memorial services for Dorothy Sauers will be held today at 11:00am at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Leakey, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Wagner
Funeral services for Donald Wagner will be held today at 10:00am at the Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
Walla
Memorial services for Donald Walla will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock, TX.
