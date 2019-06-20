GALVESTON—Eliseo Gilbuena Abad, Sr. age 78 of Galveston died at 4:44 p.m. Sunday June 16, 2019 at his sons residence in Houston.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Father Richard McNeillie officiating. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Born October 11, 1940 in Santa Fe, Philippines, Eli was the owner and operator of Eli’s Texaco at Ferry Road and the Strand for many years and was known as the Dr. or Physician of everything automotive. He was a real car enthusiast and was gifted at fixing cars, a Master Mechanic making them work properly again. He was a very social person and his friends loved to come to “The University of Eli” where he would entertain with his singing and vast knowledge of everything. Even all the neighborhood pets were attracted to him because of his great love for all living things. He loved his family and friends getting together so much that he would have 2 birthday parties a year. He was an avid fisherman, a barbecue expert, an all around great cook, friend and father. In his retirement years he could be often seen tending to his yard that had many fruit trees and flowers. He was a man of strong faith and of the Catholic Church. He was a man that lived his life to the fullest with no regrets. It was no wonder that his favorite song was “ I Did It My Way”.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Milagros Abad; a brother and 2 sisters; survivors include daughters, Elmie Abad of Katy, Cecile Roe and husband Ottis of Humble and Stella Getgen of Enola, PA; sons, Eliseo S. Abad, Jr. of Houston and Eliseo Abad, III and wife Stephanie of San Antonio; sisters, Judith Abad of Manila and Norma Abad of Santa Fe, Philippines; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many many friends.
Pallbearers are his many close friends.
