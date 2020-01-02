Funeral services for Anna Jayline Salazar-Romero age 21 are 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
